Aston Villa braced for big-money offer for Emiliano Martinez with Manchester United interested

Aston Villa are bracing for a big-money offer for goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez amid interest from Manchester United, Football Insider reports.

The Argentine stood out for Arsenal during the final months of last season after an injury to Bernd Leno, but he parted ways during the summer after he was not assured the number one role.

Villa signed him for around £17 million, and he has proved a wonderful recruit with his outstanding reflexes in goal. Over the course of the league season, he has kept 14 clean sheets which sees Villa 11th in the standings.

It is now reported that the Midlands outfit are bracing for a ‘monster offer’ for the 28-year-old. United are the most interested club as they look to find replacements for David de Gea and Sergio Romero, who will be out-of-contract in June.

Martinez barely played for the Gunners during his decade-long stay, but his standout performances in the backend of the campaign earned him a move to the Villans, where he proved his credentials.

The Argentine has been kept busy between the sticks this term, having made 107 saves from 139 shots on goal. That constitutes to a save percentage of 78.4 which is more than any other keeper in the top-flight.

United are reportedly looking to part ways with De Gea as they look to reduce his £350,000-a-week salary from their wage bill. Dean Henderson seems to have established himself as the first-choice goalkeeper for the league games.

Martinez would be a quality addition to the club’s ranks, but the shot-stopper may not be content playing second fiddle to Henderson, having left the Gunners for a similar reason last summer.

