Arsenal fans react to Premier League defeat vs Wolves

A selection of Arsenal fans on Twitter have sympathised with the team following the disappointing 2-1 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League last night.

The Gunners had gone into the game in fine form with five wins and two draws from the last seven league matches and they made a quick off the blocks.





The north London side saw an early goal from Bukayo Saka cancelled out by VAR and then hit the woodwork twice before Nicolas Pepe scored a lovely goal with his weaker right foot.

The club were truly dominant until the closing stages of the first half where David Luiz was sent off for denying Willian Jose a clear-cut scoring chance in the box.

The replays showed that there was minimal contact with Jose’s left boot touching Luiz’s knee rather than the opposite.

Despite this, Luiz’s red card was not rescinded by VAR and the Gunners went into the break at 1-1 and a man down after Ruben Neves scored from the penalty spot.

In the second half, the Gunners trailed after just four minutes after a stunning 30-yard strike from Joao Moutinho which Bernd Leno could do nothing about.

Mikel Arteta’s side failed to create any clear-cut chances thereafter and suffered further misery as Leno was sent off in the 72nd minute for a handball outside the box.

They managed to avoid a humbling as they defended efficiently for the remaining minutes of the game and ended up losing by a 2-1 scoreline.

Following the match, few Gunners fans sympathised with the side and blamed the defeat on bad luck and a poor refereeing decision to dismiss Luiz.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter.

Here’s another thing to add to the Arsenal drama. 2 minutes extra time. At 47:00 the ball is at midfield and the ref let’s wolves go forward. Arsenal has no luck — Michael Greenberg (@Mike8Greenberg) February 2, 2021

Got to feel for Mikel Arteta. 1-0 up, looking comfortable. Pepe seeing a lot of the ball looking dangerous. The red cards completely changed the game. Everything went wrong tonight. The only positive is that Gabriel will be back in the side. #WOLARS — Jake Leach (@JakeLeachJourno) February 2, 2021

Today's defeat isn't on the players nor is it on the manager. Started brilliantly and could've easily had 3 in the first half. Then came one of the biggest officiating mistakes you'll ever see. Forget the red card, its not even a penalty to begin with. Unacceptable. — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) February 2, 2021

We will rise again. Infact it has been a weird night..We deserve to laugh.😂. We will definitely bounce back. Not blaming anyone tonight arsenal fans. — Don Papi.🦁 (@Ominde_Chris) February 2, 2021

David Luiz, the man who insisted on speaking to the media directly after his red card at the Etihad and take full responsibility for the defeat, posting this after today’s game tells you everything you need to know. pic.twitter.com/kURPRtVzpC — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) February 2, 2021

