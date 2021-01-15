Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney could be fit to face Newcastle United

Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney has avoided a potential long-term injury and could be fit for the Premier League clash against Newcastle United next week, The Athletic reports.

The Scotland international was left out of the matchday squad to face Crystal Palace on Thursday night as a precaution for a calf problem.





Earlier today, the defender went through an MRI scan and the results have been positive with him avoiding a muscle tear in his calf.

It is revealed that the 23-year-old could be fit enough to feature in Monday night’s league clash against the Magpies at the Emirates Stadium.

Tierney has been one of the Gunners’ top performers this term and he earned plaudits from fans even when the club were on a seven-match winless league streak.

In his previous four games across all competitions, he has been in fine form, scoring one goal alongside three assists.

His absence was felt against Palace yesterday where the Gunners failed to create sufficient chances on goal as the game ended 0-0.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles replaced Tierney at left-back, but the England international struggled to impress in his makeshift role.

Bukayo Saka featured in the position after Maitland-Niles’ substitution, but he was likewise ineffective, having largely played in the attack this term.

Hence, manager Mikel Arteta would want Tierney fit as soon as possible and he will be hoping that the defender is available for the next league game.

The Gunners have recently picked up form in the league with 10 points accumulated from the previous four matches.

They are still in the bottom half of the table in 11th and have plenty of work to do to close the gap on the European places.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com