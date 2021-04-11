According to The Athletic, there are theories within the finance industry that appointing Jose Mourinho as head coach was part of a plan to make Tottenham Hotspur attractive to potential buyers.

The Portuguese’s glamour, proven track record and medals were seen as ideal factors that could help increase the club’s market value and attractiveness.

However, Spurs have contested those theories and it remains to be seen what the plans of majority owner Joe Lewis and chairman Daniel Levy are.

A potential sale has been halted by the coronavirus pandemic, though.

Sportslens View

Tottenham were looking to sell the naming rights of their new stadium for a world-record £375 million prior to the coronavirus pandemic, with Levy keen on securing a deal worth around £25 million per annum for 15 years.

That has not been possible due to the financial hardship covid-19 has plunged lots of businesses across the globe into.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has been the name of the club’s new home ground since it was opened in April 2019, and it will be interesting to see whether they will be able to land a huge naming rights deal anytime soon.

Spurs risk missing out on Champions League football for a second season running, and their 13-year wait for silverware will continue should they fail to beat Manchester City in the League Cup final this month.

Mourinho has struggled to oversee a change in fortune on the pitch for Tottenham, and it does not appear that he is doing the job of making them attractive to potential buyers well.

Harry Kane is reportedly keen on leaving should they fail to qualify for the Champions League, and the departure of the English striker is likely to make Spurs’ struggles continue.

