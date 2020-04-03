Report: Tottenham Hotspur have ambitious plans for their new stadium and the area around it going forward

According to The Athletic’s Charlie Eccleshare, Tottenham Hotspur have ambitious plans for their new stadium and the area around it going forward should things ever return to normal.
The North London giants played their first competitive match in the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium a year ago today, and fans still have divided opinions about it.
Chairman Daniel Levy has plans to make the stadium and its surroundings better, though, and a lot of fans with differing opinions from the general public will surely be won over when it is done.
Spurs plan to build almost 600 new flats and a 180-room hotel, and are also planning to make further investment in public transport infrastructure.
They want to open a club museum and the Dare Sky Walk which will enable fans to step onto a glass walkway suspended 40 metres above the pitch.
There are plans for a variety of pre-match entertainment to put the fans in the mood before kick-off, but getting all these done will be determined by how Tottenham fare financially when football resumes.
Paying off the huge costs of building the £1 billion stadium remains key, and while the stadium’s naming rights was supposed to help boost the club’s pockets, Levy isn’t likely to get what he wants any longer given that a lot of businesses across the globe have taken financial hits as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Spurs were said to be holding out for a deal worth around £25 million per annum for 15 years, and that would have seen them earn a world-record £375 million as far as naming rights go, but that is no longer feasible.
Nevertheless, efforts to make the 62000-capacity stadium and its surroundings one of the very best in the world will continue, but matching that success with silverware remains crucial, and it will be interesting to see if boss Jose Mourinho can help them achieve that after Mauricio Pochettino failed.