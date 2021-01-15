Anthony Martial could feature against Liverpool

Manchester United travel to Anfield this weekend and they will be hoping to extend their lead at the top of the table with a win at Anfield.

The Red Devils have not had much joy against the Premier League champions in the recent seasons and they will be hoping to pull off an upset here.





OGS says given Liverpool’s status as PL champions and home record it would be ‘an upset and a shock’ if @ManUtd won at Anfield on Sunday. Says no fans an advantage for his team. “We are the challengers, the hunters.” — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) January 15, 2021

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last five matches against Manchester United but they are going through a rough patch right now and Manchester United could have a good chance of beating the Reds this time.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Anthony Martial could be fit for Sunday’s game. The Frenchman picked up an injury scare against Burnley. The 25-year-old’s return will certainly be a major boost for the Red Devils.

Martial has scored five goals in all competitions for Manchester United so far this season and his pace/flair could be lethal against Liverpool’s inexperienced centre backs.

Meanwhile, Brandon Williams and Phil Jones are ruled out for this weekend’s trip to Anfield.

OGS says Martial could be fit for Sunday. Williams and Jones definitely out. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) January 15, 2021

Manchester United have been formidable on their travels this season and no team has picked up more points than them away from home. They have won seven of their eight league games away from this so far this season.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool can defend their outstanding home record against their bitter rivals this weekend. The Reds are unbeaten in 46 home league games.