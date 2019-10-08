Alan Shearer says Aston Villa star Jack Grealish was simply too good for Norwich City

Aston Villa grabbed their second Premier League victory of the season in style on Saturday, handing Norwich City a 5-1 thrashing at Carrow Road.
Wesley got a brace, missed a penalty, while Jack Grealish, Conor Hourihane and Douglas Luiz also got on the score sheet for the visitors.
The Villa skipper finally opened his goal-scoring account for the league season, and he was unplayable from start to finish.
Grealish impressed Premier League legend Alan Shearer with his performance, making his official Team of the Week alongside Wesley.
The former Newcastle United striker has explained why the Villa star made his team:
“Simply too good for Daniel Farke’s Canaries from start to finish,” Shearer raved about Grealish.
“The Villa midfielder was just superb and his performance was rewarded with a deserved goal.”
While he missed out on Gareth Southgate’s latest England squad that was announced last week, he definitely is on the Three Lions’ radar, and replicating weekend’s performance on a consistent basis going forward this season will boost his chances of getting in the squad for Euros 2020.
The 24-year-old has assisted two league goals and scored twice in the League Cup, but he has to do more in order to boost Villa’s survival chances this term while also playing his way into the star-studded national team.