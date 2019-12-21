Alan Shearer and Mick Quinn react to Newcastle win vs Crystal Palace on Twitter

Newcastle United won 1-0 against Crystal Palace in the Premier League at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon.
Miguel Almiron scored his first goal for Newcastle to give the Magpies a late victory against Palace. The Magpies have jumped to the top half of the Premier League.
Former Newcastle striker and club legend Alan Shearer took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after the game.
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #NEWCRY https://t.co/jA8wLSesQb
— Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) December 21, 2019
Another former Newcastle striker Mick Quinn also shared his reaction on Twitter. He wrote:
@NUFC 1-0 @CPFC
TOON ARMY xxxxxx
— Mick Quinn (@mickquinn1089) December 21, 2019
The match was heading for a draw but Almiron sparked life into the game after he volleyed home with Andy Carroll providing the assist.
The Paraguayan attacker has finally ended his Newcastle goal-drought on his 27th Premier League appearance since joining the Magpies from Atlanta United for £20m in January.
It was Newcastle’s third victory in their last four games, and they are now level on points with Manchester United and one point behind Tottenham.
Newcastle enjoyed only 42% of possession and attempted eight shots of which they managed to keep only three on target, according to BBC Sport.