Wolves interested in AC Milan forward Andre Silva

Wolves are hoping to sign the AC Milan flop Andre Silva this summer.
As per the reports, the 22-year-old has had a poor debut season in Serie A and the Italian giants are looking to move him on.
Silva has scored 8 goals in all competitions and the fans would have expected a lot more from him when the club decided to shell out €38 million for him in the summer.
At Porto, Silva was rated as one of the most talented young forwards around Europe and it will be interesting to see whether he can rediscover that form next year.
Clearly, the Portuguese forward is lacking in confidence right now and a move to Wolves could be ideal for him.
The Premier League outfit will allow him the chance to play regularly and regain his form without putting too much pressure on him. Wolves have the attacking options to back him up as well.
Furthermore, Serie A’s style of football was not a good fit for Silva. However, the directness of the Premier League could help him perform better. If he can hit top form for Wolves, he could take them to the next level.
Wolves certainly have the resources to land him and if AC Milan are reasonable with their demands, there is no reason why the deal cannot happen.