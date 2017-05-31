West Ham target Michy Batshuayi open to leaving Chelsea on loan

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi has finally opened up about his future at Stamford Bridge.
The former Marseille striker has been a squad player for Antonio Conte all season and it will be interesting to see if the Blues decide to use him in a similar role next year as well.
There is no doubt that Batshuayi is immensely talented and he will need to play regularly in order to fulfill his potential. A loan move would make perfect sense for the Belgian.
According to Evening Standard, West Ham are interested in signing the Chelsea forward.
Speaking to media, the Chelsea player revealed that he would be open to a loan move. However, he also stressed that the decision will rest with Chelsea.
He said: “Honestly, I’m not trying to think too much [about my future]. It will be up to the board and the coach to decide. I’m the player, I go where Chelsea send me.”
Apparently Bilic wants to add some pace and flair to his attack. The likes of Carroll have struggled to impress the Croatian manager and they are one dimensional in their style of play as well.
Batshuayi could be the mobile forward the Hammers are crying out for. The Belgian has shown that he can lead the line for a Premier League club. The 23 year old has impressed during his cameos for Chelsea this season.
Having said that, it will be interesting to see whether Chelsea are willing send him on loan to their London rivals.