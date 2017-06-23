Tottenham submit bid for Matthias Ginter

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is looking to sign a defender this summer and Matthias Ginter is apparently a target for the Londoners.
According to German publication Bild, Spurs have already submitted an offer for Ginter and Dortmund are willing to sell the player as well. An agreement has not been reached yet and Hoffenheim are interested in the player as well.
The 23-year-old is a prodigious talent and he would be a sensational signing for Tottenham. Pochettino is a very good defensive coach and he could unlock Ginter’s immense potential with time.
Spurs already have the best defensive unit in the country and the German would only improve them. The likes of Dier have been linked with moves away from the club and therefore the World Cup winner could be a potential replacement as well.
It will be interesting to see how Peter Bosz reacts to Tottenham’s interest in the World Cup winner. Bosz has just taken over at Dortmund and he might not want to lose a player of Ginter’s calibre.
Apart from agreeing on a fee with Dortmund, Spurs will need to convince the player as well. Ginter will be looking for first team assurances and that might be a problem for the Premier League outfit. Vertonghen and Alderweireld are Pochettino’s preferred options and accommodating Ginter won’t be easy.