Tottenham interested in Bayern Munich’s Douglas Costa

Tottenham are reportedly interested in signing Bayern Munich winger, Douglas Costa, in the summer transfer window.
According to reports from The Mirror, Spurs have identified Costa as a potential target, but the north Londoners need to spend around £30m for his signature.
The Bayern Munich forward is reportedly unhappy at the Allianz Arena. He has struggled for regular games under Carlo Ancelotti, and could be persuaded to leave the German giants.
Tottenham should make a move for Costa
Moussa Sissoko has endured a poor first season at White Hart Lane, and as a result the former Newcastle midfielder could be sold in the summer. Costa would be a potential upgrade on the Frenchman despite his recent struggles.
He has made 21 appearances in the Bundesliga, but has started in only 13 of them. Costa has scored four goals and has contributed three assists so far. In the previous season, he scored four goals but registered nine assists.
With a wealth of Champions League experience under his belt, he would add significant depth and quality to the Tottenham side. Mauricio Pochettino is looking to build a solid foundation at the north London club and Costa is the kind of player that will help Spurs fight for honours in both domestic and European fronts.
However, he will not come in cheap. The Brazilian would cost around £30m, but if he can replicate the kind of form he showed in his first season for Bayern, he would be worth the high transfer fee.