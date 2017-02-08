Thorgan Hazard: Eden Hazard could become the best in the world

Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazard’s younger brother, Thorgan, who left the Blues to join Borussia Monchengladbach in 2015, said that the Belgian winger could become one of the best players in the world.
Thorgan believes that it is difficult for Eden to win the Ballon d’Or because of Ronaldo and Messi, the duo having shared nine Ballon d’Or awards between them in the past nine seasons. To make the matter difficult for the Chelsea star, both these players are still performing at a level way above the others.
Hazard junior said, as quoted by Goal:
Yes, everybody thinks Eden has the potential to become the world’s best player. But we have at the moment two [exceptional] players in Ronaldo and Messi.
They are very strong so maybe Eden will have to wait a little bit until they stop or when they are really old! He could become the best – for me, he is already one of the best. I want to see him go third on the [Ballon d’Or] list one day soon and I think he’ll do it.
I think a lot of people when they saw Eden playing, they go ‘wow what a player! He’s strong, but with the ball he is fast and has all the abilities of a great player.
The Chelsea winger endured a dismal campaign last season, scoring just four goals and registering the same number of assists for the Blues.
This season, however, it has been a different story, with the Belgian has seeing an marked improvement in form since Antonio Conte’s arrival last summer. He has scored 10 Premier League goals already, but more than goals and assists, it is his overall contribution to the side that has played a key role in Chelsea’s Premier League title challenge this term.