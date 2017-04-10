Rangers linked with Portuguese winger Paulinho

Scottish giants, Rangers FC, are reportedly interested in signing Gil Vicente winger, Paulinho.
The 24-year-old forward has scored 14 goals in 29 games in the Portuguese second tier league. He is reportedly top of the shopping list of Ibrox chief, Pedro Caixinha, according to reports from O Jogo (h/t The Daily Record).
The forward is out of contract in the summer, and Rangers could sign him up on a free transfer.
The report says that Rangers would hardly face any difficulty in securing his move, as the player shares the same agent as Caixinha, the agent being the former Gers midfielder, Pedro Mendes.
Gil Vicente will remain in the second tier in the Portuguese league, and Paulinho is looking for fresh challenges ahead. The Portuguese winger is valued at around £500k, and has previously represented the Portuguese U-21 levels in 2012.
Rangers remain third in the Scottish Premier League behind Celtic and Aberdeen after game week 32. However, the Gers can take great pride in their performance this week, after they defeated Aberdeen 3-0 at the Pittodrie Stadium.
One of the reasons why Caixinha was brought into Rangers was that he could attract quality players. Using his strong link to Portugal, he can discover hidden gems. And Paulinho could be one of those.
Based on stats and form, it looks like Paulinho is a solid player who can play anywhere across a front three. He will add goals to this Rangers side, and would be a good signing for the Gers.