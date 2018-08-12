Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Rangers fans react to their 2-0 win vs St. Mirren

Rangers fans react to their 2-0 win vs St. Mirren

12 August, 2018 Rangers, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours


Rangers secured a 2-0 win over St. Mirren earlier today despite going down to ten men for the second week running.

Ross McCrorie got himself sent off for a poor tackle on the St Mirren striker Nicolai Brock-Madsen.

Alfredo Morelos scored the opening goal for Steven Gerrard’s side and new signing Connor Goldson added a second.

Morelos was sent off for Rangers in the last game but the striker was allowed to play after the dismissal was overturned following an appeal.

Gerrard will be keen to address the aggression in his side now. He has had two players sent off in two games and Rangers cannot afford to continue that trend if they want to have a successful season.

In terms of performance, Rangers had a comfortable outing against St. Mirren and Gerrard will be hoping for more of the same when his side travel to Slovenia for Thursday’s Europa League game against Maribor.

Here is how the Rangers fans reacted to their performance on Twitter earlier today.

 

Crystal Palace fans respond to Andros Townsend's Twitter post
West Ham fans react to their defeat against Liverpool

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com