Can Liverpool help Rafa Benitez land former Reds goalkeeper?

Former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez seems keen to reunite with Pepe Reina and bring the goalkeeper to Newcastle in the summer, reports from IlBianconero suggest.
The 35-year-old Spaniard has been a regular for Napoli under Maurizio Sarri this season, appearing in 19 league games. Reina played under Benitez both at Liverpool and Napoli.
Newcastle are keen on bolstering the squad and have been looking around Europe for shot-stoppers. They have made enquiries about the availability of Real Madrid’s Kiko Casilla and Sparta Prague’s Martin Dubravka.
Napoli currently top the Serie A table, and have only conceded 13 goals in 20 matches. The Serie A team would not be okay with Reina leaving in January and hence, reports suggest that the Magpies will only be able to land the goalkeeper in the summer.
Newcastle currently sit in the fifteenth place in the table, three points off the relegation zone. Benitez realises that reinforcements are required so they can comfortably finish the season in the Premier League.
Meanwhile there are certain reports that have emerged recently that suggest that Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet is being lined up for a 20m move to Napoli.
Napoli are interested in taking Simon Mignolet as a replacement for Pepe Reina. Liverpool will demand a transfer fee of around £15M-20M. Jan Oblak and Alisson are potential replacements for the Belgian.
If true, this could help Newcastle land Reina, as Napoli would have a replacement in place. Could Mignolet, who replaced Reina at Liverpool in 2013, do the same to the Spanish international at Napoli as well?