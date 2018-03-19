‘Ostracised protagonist’ Asensio could replace Hazard

According to Diario Gol, Real Madrid ‘protagonist’ Marco Asensio could join Chelsea as a replacement for fan-favourite Eden Hazard, after being ‘ostracised’ at the Santiago Bernabeu.
The 22-year-old, who joined Real from RCB Mallorca in 2015, was a regular in the first-team for the first half of the season, before being bombed out of the side in 2018. Asensio has made 23 La Liga appearances but made only one start between January and mid-February.
After racking up a paltry 65 minutes from six league games, Asensio forced his way back into the starting lineup and made four starts from the five league outings that followed. However, Diario Gol still believe the £442m Spanish international is still seeking an exit to be assured of regular playing time.
The competition provided by Isco, Lucas Vazquez and Gareth Bale could keep Asensio out of the first-team – not to mention Real’s interest in signing one of Harry Kane (Tottenham), Neymar (PSG, Paulo Dybala (Juventus), Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan), Hazard or Mohamed Salah (Liverpool).
As a result, Asensio is considering a move away from Real and needs to find an adequate suitor to buy him. Diario Gol say Chelsea ‘sound above all’ and could make a bid for the 22-year-old if they lose their £200k-per-week star in Hazard to Real.
Sources in the publication intimated that Real want to keep Asensio but the attacking-midfielder has been putting pressure on them to let him go.
Stats from Transfermarkt.