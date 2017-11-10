On This Day in Football: Bentley scores first hat-trick at Wembley, Tragedy strikes Germany

On this day in 1954, Chelsea legend Roy Bentley became the first Englishman to score a hat-trick at the Wembley Stadium.
It was the British Home Championship and England were up against Wales. Bentley scored three goals to secure a crucial 3-2 win. The legendary John Charles provided the two goals for the Welshmen.
The Three Lions went on to record an even better win in their next game. Also played at Wembley, England humiliated Scotland with a 7-2 thrashing. Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Dennis Wilshaw scored four, Bolton’s Nat Lofthouse scored a brace while the future Leeds United and England manager Don Revie added another.
England finished top of the table with three wins from three and scoring 12 goals in total.
Tragedy strikes Germany
On this day in 2009, former Germany international Robert Enke sadly passed away after committing suicide.
Born in 1977, Enke was only 32 at the time of his death. He came into prominence in the late 90s with Bundesliga club Borussia Monchengladbach before moving to Portuguese giants Benfica. His time in Portugal was turbulent as Benfica went through several managerial changes. Despite the chaos off the pitch, Enke’s performances between goal attracted the attention of some of the biggest clubs in world football including Arsenal, Barcelona and Manchester United. Enke eventually signed for Barca in the summer of 2002.
But life in Catalonia proved to be difficult and after a few loan spells outside, Enke signed for Hannover 96 in 2004.
He lost his two-year-old daughter in 2006 to a heart disease which pushed Enke towards severe depression. He took his own life by standing in front of an express train at a level crossing. The police confirmed that Enke had left a suicide note but the contents of the letter have never been declassified. Football lost one of its nicest personalities.