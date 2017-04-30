Napoli accept Chelsea’s player plus cash proposal for Kalidou Koulibaly

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte’s interest in Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly is no secret.
The Italian wanted to sign the Serie A defender last summer but the move was blocked. Howe ever, the Blues have not given up on the chase and will look to sign him again this summer.
According to reports in Nigeria, the Premier League leaders have offered Napoli a player plus cash proposal for the player. Chelsea are willing to include Kenneth Omeruo in the player plus cash move in order to sweeten the deal for the Italians.
The report adds that Napoli have received glowing reports from their scouts regarding the Chelsea youngster and the proposal has been accepted. However, it is important to mention that the deal is far from done. Napoli have only accepted the proposal and Chelsea will now need to agree on a fee with them.
Koulibaly has been one of the best defenders in Serie A for a while now and he would be an upgrade on Gary Cahill. Furthermore, with Terry expected to leave in the summer, Conte will need strength in depth.
The Blues have been impressive at the back since the switch to the three defender formation but Conte knows that his side will have to improve in order to do well in Europe next season.