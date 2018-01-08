Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Liverpool want to bring Keita in January following Coutinho’s departure

8 January, 2018 English Premier League, Liverpool, Transfer News & Rumours

Liverpool want to hasten Naby Keita’s arrival from RB Leipzig following Philippe Coutinho’s departure to Barcelona.

Liverpool have been linked with Thomas Lemar and Riyad Mahrez as potential Coutinho’s replacement. However, Jürgen Klopp has been insistent that the club will only sign a replacement if the right player becomes available this month. Reports suggest that instead, he is keen on bringing forward Keïta’s £57 million move from RB Leipzig which is presently scheduled to come into effect on July 1.

Of course, the Bundesliga side is not keen on letting the key player leave early as it will be detrimental to the club’s season.

The German club seems determined to retain his services as they compete to qualify for next year’s Champions League. At the same time, Liverpool seem keen to pay more and get his services earlier. While the deal looks unlikely, Liverpool do have the money to pay some more money and get Keita to Anfield earlier than stated.

