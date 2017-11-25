Liverpool vs Chelsea Injury Updates and Predicted Lineups

Liverpool fans will be expecting a big performance from the players after their disastrous showing in Sevilla during the midweek.
The Reds threw away a 3-0 lead and they will be looking to rebuild their confidence with a positive result against Chelsea this weekend.
The defending champions are heading into this game on the back of a 4-0 win away to Qarabag in the Champions League. This is a must-win game for Antonio Conte’s men. They cannot afford to lose more ground in the title race.
Jurgen Klopp’s side blew a 3-0 lead to draw 3-3 in Spain, but they have won their last three in the Premier League and are 11/10 favourites to defeat Chelsea this weekend.
The last three meetings between these two teams at Anfield have ended 1-1 and this one should be another close contest.
Ward, Clyne and Bogdan are the only injury worries for Jurgen Klopp this weekend. Can and Matip will be assessed closer to kick-off.
As for Chelsea, Michy Batshuayi is ruled out with an injury.
Predicted Liverpool Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Mignolet; Gomez, Matip, Lovren, Moreno; Wijnaldum, Henderson, Coutinho; Mane, Firmino, Salah
Predicted Chelsea Starting Lineup (3-5-1-1): Courtois; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Cahill; Zappacosta, Kante, Bakayoko, Fabregas, Alonso; Hazard; Morata
Liverpool have comfortably seen off Huddersfield, West Ham and Southampton in their last three league games, but Chelsea are a significant step up in class and the 10/1 on offer for a 2-1 away win looks a tempting proposition.