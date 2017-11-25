Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Liverpool vs Chelsea Injury Updates and Predicted Lineups

Liverpool vs Chelsea Injury Updates and Predicted Lineups

25 November, 2017 Chelsea, English Premier League, Liverpool, Transfer News & Rumours

Liverpool fans will be expecting a big performance from the players after their disastrous showing in Sevilla during the midweek.

The Reds threw away a 3-0 lead and they will be looking to rebuild their confidence with a positive result against Chelsea this weekend.

The defending champions are heading into this game on the back of a 4-0 win away to Qarabag in the Champions League. This is a must-win game for Antonio Conte’s men. They cannot afford to lose more ground in the title race.

Jurgen Klopp’s side blew a 3-0 lead to draw 3-3 in Spain, but they have won their last three in the Premier League and are 11/10 favourites to defeat Chelsea this weekend.

The last three meetings between these two teams at Anfield have ended 1-1 and this one should be another close contest.

Ward, Clyne and Bogdan are the only injury worries for Jurgen Klopp this weekend. Can and Matip will be assessed closer to kick-off.

As for Chelsea, Michy Batshuayi is ruled out with an injury.

Predicted Liverpool Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Mignolet; Gomez, Matip, Lovren, Moreno; Wijnaldum, Henderson, Coutinho; Mane, Firmino, Salah

Predicted Chelsea Starting Lineup (3-5-1-1): Courtois; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Cahill; Zappacosta, Kante, Bakayoko, Fabregas, Alonso; Hazard; Morata

Liverpool have comfortably seen off Huddersfield, West Ham and Southampton in their last three league games, but Chelsea are a significant step up in class and the 10/1 on offer for a 2-1 away win looks a tempting proposition.

Tottenham vs West Brom Injury Update and Predicted Lineups
Former Arsenal star plays down Man City’s invincible credentials

About The Author

Sai

Media Graduate from Uni of Herts. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]soccerlens[dot]com