David Sullivan says West Ham will sign ‘two or three’ players in January

West Ham are looking to improve their squad when the transfer window opens next month and the club chairman David Sullivan has promised the fans and that two or three new players are likely to come in.
Sullivan said: “David is still weighing up the areas we are short in but you can be rest assured two or three players will be brought in to improve the team. Before then, we have players available again after injury, with more set to return soon, too, so there is competition for places.”
The Hammers have had a poor start to the season and they are looking to get their campaign back on track. Recently, the Londoners sacked Slaven Bilic and put David Moyes in charge.
The arrival of the former Everton manager has certainly had an effect and West Ham have improved in the last few weeks. They were quite impressive against Manchester City and they managed to beat Chelsea.
Moyes will look to secure West Ham’s place in the Premier League for next season and it will be interesting to see which players he goes after now.
The Hammers could certainly use a new playmaker, a striker and a defender. The likes of Wilshere and Giroud have been linked with moves to the London stadium. West Ham have the financial resources to finance these moves.