Chelsea Transfer Roundup: Versatile wide player completes summer move

Chelsea have been linked with a Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko for a while now.
The Frenchman has been sensational this season and has guided his side to the Ligue 1 title and the semi-finals of the Champions League.
Conte is keen on signing Bakayoko as a partner for Conte and according to Daily Mail, the Blues have already held talks with the player’s representatives. The report adds that Manchester United, Liverpool and PSG are interested in the player as well.
Apparently, Chelsea will submit an offer of around £40million for Bakayoko and are firm favourites to sign the France international this summer.
Recently, the player confirmed that he is not interested in joining PSG and therefore a move the Premier League seems quite likely for Bakayoko.
The 22-year-old is an explosive box to box midfielder who will add more defensive protection to Chelsea’s midfield. Furthermore, the Frenchman can chip in with goals as well.
Bakayoko has been likened to Yaya Toure because of his playing style.
In other news, Chelsea have agreed on a deal with Juventus for the Colombian winger Juan Cuadrado.
The South American has now joined the Serie A champions on a permanent deal and the Blues will receive a fee of €20 million, to be paid over three years.
The 28-year-old joined Juventus on loan in 2015 and has been a key player for them ever since. Cuadrado has now signed a new deal to keep him in Turin until 2020.
Cuadrado failed to establish himself at Chelsea during his debut season and was then loaned out in the summer of 2015. He has scored 3 goals in 43 appearances this season for the Serie A giants. The Colombian has played as a winger as well as a wing back for Juventus.