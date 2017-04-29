Chelsea leading the race to sign Tiemoue Bakayoko

Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has been linked with a move to the Premier League over the last few months.
The talented defensive midfielder is thought to be a target for Chelsea and Manchester United. However, French outlet L’Equipe are reporting that Chelsea are leading the race to sign the Monaco midfielder. The likes of Bayern Munich and Juventus have looked at the 22-year-old as well.
Apparently, Antonio Conte’s side are in pole position to sign Bakayoko and the Italian manager wants the Monaco star to partner N’Golo Kante at the heart of his midfield.
Conte knows that he will need to add more depth to his midfield in order to cope with Champions League football next season and has identified Bakayoko as the ideal addition.
Nemanja Matic has had a very good season alongside Kante and it will be interesting to see if the Blues decide to get rid of the Serbian this summer.
There is no doubt that Bakayoko is a top class talent. However, the Frenchman will need time to adjust to English football and Conte will need to ease him into the side next season.
The report also adds that things are very advanced as far as the transfer is concerned. Although there have been no official bids yet, the Blues are expected to submit one this summer and Monaco are also preparing for life without Bakayoko.