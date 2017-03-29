Chelsea will offer Diego Costa to PSG as part of a swap deal for Javier Pastore

Chelsea striker Diego Costa is being linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge at the end of this season.
Apparently, the Blues are plotting a swap deal involving Costa and Javier Pastore.
The Chelsea striker recently hinted that he would consider a move to PSG in future and Conte remains a long-term admirer of Pastore. Therefore, the Premier League giants will look to seal an agreement that benefits both clubs.
Pastore has struggled to hold down a regular starting place under Unai Emery and Costa is evidently unsettled since the turn of the year.
PSG could certainly do with another top class striker and Diego Costa would be a cracking addition. Although Cavani has been sensational this season, the French champions needed to add depth to that position.
Meanwhile, Pastore could be a very good replacement for Oscar. The Brazilian joined the Chinese Super League in January and the Blues have missed a playmaker ever since. Pastore can play centrally as well as out wide. The Argentine is a perfect fit for Conte’s system in theory.
The PSG midfielder has a contract until 2019 and should not cost too much. If Emery continues to overlook him, Pastore is likely to consider an exit and Chelsea would be a very good option for him. The versatile attacking midfielder has made just 15 appearances in all competitions this season.