Chelsea are confident of signing Rangers midfielder Billy Gilmour

Chelsea are being linked with a move for the Rangers youth star Billy Gilmour.
According to Daily Mail, the Premier League leaders are confident of signing the 15-year-old this summer. The likes of Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Manchester United are interested in the player and have scouted him extensively.
Goal are claiming that Chelsea have already beaten their rivals in the chase and will fork out £500,000 for the player. Furthermore, they also add that the player was convinced about a move to Chelsea after a visit to Cobham.
Gilmour has been training with the Rangers senior squad this season and the Scottish side are looking to convince him to stay beyond this season. Rangers feel that the player will develop better with them.
However, the Scotland youth international is a target for several Premier League clubs and he is expected to move.
Daily Mail are claiming that Chelsea are leading the race for Gilmour and he will complete the move after turning the eligible age in June.
Although Chelsea do not have a great track record with youth players, Antonio Conte has done well to nurture young and talented players during his time in Italy. Furthermore, Jose Mourinho’s presence at United could give the Blues an edge as well.
The Portuguese manager has often overlooked young players and someone like Gilmour will not want to sit on the bench at Old Trafford.
Former Rangers manager Mark Warburton spoke to the media regarding Gilmour earlier this season.
You cannot compete financially. If the boy wants to go then all the club can do is seek the best financial deal. But right now, he is a Rangers player and our job is to show him the pathway to the first team here. You look at the competition at English clubs and how hard it is for young players to get into their respective first teams. It is incredibly difficult.