Chelsea and Manchester United target will not be leaving Juventus

Italian football expert Gabriele Marcotti has dismissed the idea that Brazilian full-back Sandro will be moving to the Premier League in January.
The 26-year-old has been linked with a £65 million transfer to either Chelsea or Manchester United, but Marcotti believes he will stay with Juventus.
“Alex Sandro of course in the summer, a lot of talk about Chelsea offering vast sums,” he told ESPN.
“You’re talking £65, £70, £75 million and a year ago he certainly was on that level.
“But he’s having a very poor season this year – at Juve often (Kwadwo) Asamoah plays ahead of him.
“As I see it, I don’t see why Juve would let him go.
“They want to hang onto him and try to get him back to the level at which he was at.
“So I think there is a very, very small chance and certainly no-one in England who has watched him play this year are going to offer those kind of sums.”
Sandro is believed to have told Juventus that he wants to leave the club, but at the fees being rumoured their are plenty of better options around.
Both United and Chelsea have been linked with Tottenham Hotspur full-back Danny Rose, although he is another player who seems vastly overpriced at the moment.
Ryan Sessegnon remains a viable option for both clubs and a fee of around £30 million plus add-ons could persuade Fulham to part with their star teenager.