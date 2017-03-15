Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller intends to join Manchester United

Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller has been linked with a move to Manchester United in the past.
The German international has been a key player for the Bavarians since 2009, but that has changed since the arrival of Carlo Ancelotti.
According to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Muller is struggling to perform under Carlo Ancelotti and is no longer a key player at the club. Apparently, the German is also frustrated with the lack of game time under the former Real Madrid manager.
This is Muller’s 8th consecutive season as a regular starter at Bayern Munich and the German has scored 152 goals for the club in his last seven seasons. However, this year the 27-year-old has scored just 5 goals in 31 appearances.
Mundo Deportivo believe that Muller is still a target for Manchester United and the World Cup winner intends to join the Red Devils at the end of this season.
Jose Mourinho is thought to be an admirer of the player and has made repeated offers to sign him in the past.
In the summer of 2016, there were reports that Manchester United submitted a £85m bid for Muller. Back then, Bayern Munich decided to reject the offer and the Red Devils went on to sign Paul Pogba instead.
There is no doubt that United have the resources to pull off another transfer like that this summer. They have been linked with the likes of Griezmann and Muller constantly.
It will be interesting to see if the German tries to force a move to Manchester United at the end of this season if there is a concrete approach from Jose Mourinho and the Premier League giants. Muller would be a world class addition to most teams in the world and Manchester United will be delighted if he decides to leave Bayern.