Barcelona plotting swap deal for Real Madrid’s Isco

Real Madrid midfielder Isco has been linked with a move away from Santiago Bernabeu for a while now.
The Spanish international has had limited game time under Zidane and is ready to consider a summer transfer in order to play regular first-team football.
Several Premier League clubs have been linked with the Real Madrid playmaker and the latest club to be linked with him is Barcelona. The Catalan giants are interested in signing the former Malaga midfielder at the end of this season and are plotting a sensational swap deal.
As per Don Balon, Barcelona are ready to offer Ivan Rakitic in exchange for the Real Madrid midfielder.
The Croatian is having a tough time under Enrique this season. Real Madrid wanted to sign him in 2015 and Barcelona are hoping that Los Blancos will sanction a sale for Isco if they can get Rakitic in return. Rakitic is a top class midfielder in his own right and would definitely strengthen Real Madrid in the short term.
Apparently, Lionel Messi has asked the club hierarchy to look at Isco as a new signing this summer and the Catalan giants are looking to keep the Argentine happy.
In theory, Isco could be the ideal replacement for Iniesta in the long run. The Real Madrid midfielder is a world-class talent and is unlikely to ever fulfil his potential if he stays on the bench at Bernabeu.
Although there is no certainty that he will play every week at Camp Nou, there is no doubt that he needs a move in order to kick-start his career.