Aston Villa target Arsenal midfielder, Rosenoir blasts Terry’s Chelsea visits

Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce is hoping to sign Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere.
The 25-year-old spent last season on loan at Bournemouth but, according to the Mirror, he has been told by Arsene Wenger he can leave the Emirates Stadium if a club matches his valuation.
Bruce has already added former England captain John Terry to his squad and he believes the lure of helping Villa back into the Premier League could appeal to Wilshere.
Promotion favourites Villa have made a stuttering start to the Championship season, picking up just a single point from their opening two games.
Villa drew their opening game of the season against Hull City, before crashing 3-0 at Cardiff City over the weekend.
In addition to Terry, Villa have also signed Ahmed Elmohamady, Glenn Whelan and Chris Samba this summer, but Bruce has admitted he may need to wheel and deal to fund further additions.
Elsewhere, former Fulham, West Ham and QPR striker Leroy Rosenior has criticised Terry’s stuttering start at Villa Park.
Speaking on the Totally Football Show podcast, Rosenior hit out at Terry’s decision to return to Chelsea to use their facilities after games to aid his recovery.
“John Terry is still having ice baths at Stamford Bridge – just leave it,” he said.
“He does three days at Villa, and does his recovery at Stamford Bridge. He’s being spotted in the ice bath with the Chelsea players still. He’s got to let it go. He’s a Villa player. He’s supposed to be captain.”
Terry has struggled to find his form so far, but will be in the side when Villa travel to face Reading on Tuesday.