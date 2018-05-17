Aston Villa set to offer a new deal to Alan Hutton

Aston Villa are set to offer a new deal to Alan Hutton this summer.
The 33-year-old has been a valuable member of Steve Bruce’s squad and the Championship outfit does not plan to let him leave just yet.
As per the reports, Hutton’s current deal expires this summer and Aston Villa will offer him an extension.
The fans will be delighted to see that the club is looking to keep their best players.
Hutton’s experience and commitment could still prove vital for Aston Villa this season and the decision to hold on to him is hardly surprising.
Steve Bruce’s men face Fulham in the play-off final on May 26 and Hutton will be hoping to put on a big performance for his side and take them to the Premier League.
The Aston Villa manager was recently full of praise for the 33-year-old. Bruce labelled Hutton as a ‘beast’ and he went on to claim that the experienced fullback is a manager’s delight.
He said: “I thought Alan Hutton, over the two legs, was absolutely outstanding. If ever he deserves a contract and if I get my way, he will get one. Since we have moved him to left-back he has gone to a different level. He has really enjoyed it and is everything I enjoy in a player. He rolls his sleeves up and gives you everything he has got in training and works like a beast. He is first in, and is a manager’s delight.”