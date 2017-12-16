Aston Villa looking to sign Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic

Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic is expected to go out on loan when the transfer window reopens in January.
The 21-year-old midfielder has not had too many first-team opportunities this season and a loan move would be sensible right now.
Grujic joined the Reds for a fee of £5.1million from Red Star Belgrade in January 2016 and he has made just one start for Liverpool so far this season. At this stage of his career, he needs to play often to continue his development.
According to Liverpool Echo, Aston Villa are interested in signing the highly rated Serbian midfielder.
Given his physique and style of play, Grujic should be able to settle into the Championship with ease. Furthermore, Villa will have a major advantage in their pursuit of the player as well.
Klopp isn’t keen on sending Grujic abroad. The German believes that playing in England would help the player adjust to English football better.
Aston Villa are in need of players right now and Grujic should get plenty of game time under Steve Bruce. It is a move that is likely to benefit all parties here.