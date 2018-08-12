Report: Aston Villa eye move for Everton winger Yannick Bolasie, face competition from Middlesbrough

According to reports from the Daily Star, Aston Villa are eyeing a move for Everton winger Yannick Bolasie on loan this summer.
The transfer window closed on Thursday but clubs in the English Football League can still buy players on loan till the end of this month. Steve Bruce, the Villa boss, said recently that he is working on a couple of deals, and signing the DR Congo international on loan could be a good option.
Villa are also looking at sign Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham and West Ham United winger Robert Snodgrass on loan this summer, and reports from the Daily Star claim that Bolasie will also be a target for them.
However, they could face strong competition from Championship rivals Middlesbrough with Tony Pulis equally keen to land the 29-year-old who earns £75,000 per week as salary, according to Spotrac.com.
Boro are also hopeful of securing the signing of 25-year-old defensive midfielder Muhamed Besic on loan, and it would be a fantastic piece of business if they can land Bolasie as well.
Good signing for both Villa and Boro?
Everton have bolstered their attacking options by signing Richarlison and Bernard this summer. Bolasie is likely to drop down the pecking order at the club, and Everton could be willing to offload him.
Bolasie is a strong, pacey winger with loads of Premier League experience and he would be a great signing for both the clubs. A move to the Championship could be a step down in his career but he can rediscover his old form by playing regularly at either of these clubs.