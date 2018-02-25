Antonio Conte says Matic playing for Manchester United is ‘unfortunate’

Antonio Conte has revealed that Nemanja Matic playing for Manchester United is an unfortunate situation.
The Italian explained that Matic was one of Chelsea’s key players last season and the Serbian was crucial to their title win. The Serbian’s replacement, Tiemoue Bakayoko, has had a disastrous start to life in England and it would be no surprise if Conte misses Matic.
Conte said: “About this player, I can talk only really well because he played with us last season. I think he was one of the key players in winning the title. Now Matic, unfortunately, is playing for Manchester United. I wish for him the best. Not on Sunday, but in the future.”
The 29-year-old joined Manchester United in a £40million deal at the end of last season but he has failed to live up to the expectations so far.
Matic was phenomenal for Mourinho when the Portuguese managed Chelsea. However, things haven’t quite gone according to plan at Old Trafford.
It will be interesting to see how the Serbian fares against his old club today. Matic won’t be lacking any motivation for sure.
Chelsea travel to Old Trafford for a vital match this afternoon and the Blues will be looking to strengthen their place in the top four with a win. With Spurs and Arsenal closing in, Chelsea cannot afford a defeat here.