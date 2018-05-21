Anderson Talisca agrees to join Manchester United, bid submitted

Manchester United are expected to sign the Brazilian attacking midfielder Anderson Talisca this summer.
According to Turkish journalist Firat Gunayer (translated by SportWitness), the player has agreed to join the Red Devils.
Talisca has been on loan in Turkey for the last two seasons and he has had a spectacular season this year. The Benfica-owned midfielder has managed to score 20 goals for Besiktas this season.
Apparently, Jose Mourinho is a long-term admirer of the player and Talisca was keen on working with the Portuguese as well.
As per Gunayer, Manchester United have not agreed a deal with Benfica yet. And the Red Devils might not need to agree on a deal with the Portuguese outfit.
Besiktas have an option to sign the player for a fee of €21m and therefore they could easily sign Talisca and then sell him to Manchester United for a profit.
Having said that, there are reports from Portugal (translated by SportWitness) claiming that Manchester United have submitted a €40m offer to Benfica for the player.
It will be interesting to see what happens this summer. There is no doubt that Talisca is a talented player but United are well stocked in his position and Mourinho might find it difficult to accommodate him.