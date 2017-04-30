Alvaro Morata likely to join Chelsea this summer

Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata is expected to leave the Spanish giants this summer due to the lack of regular first team football.
The Spanish international has been used as a squad player by Zidane but he has impressed with his goalscoring cameos. Morata has bagged 18 goals so far this season and is second only to Cristiano Ronaldo in the club’s scoring charts.
According to AS, Morata is likely to join Chelsea at the end of this season. The Premier League leaders are very interested in signing him and the chance to work with Antonio Conte appeals greatly to the player.
The player is a target for Jose Mourinho and Manchester United as well.
Conte never had the chance to work with Morata at Juventus and the Italian once claimed that he will work with the Spaniard one day. As per AS’s report, it seems that Conte and Morata are likely to get their wish this summer.
The report adds that Chelsea are willing to pay around 65 million Euros to sign him. Furthermore, the Blues will offer an improvement on his six million euro salary as well.