With Liverpool in great hands, Steven Gerrard should plan Rangers dynasty

Rangers secured their 55th League title this season, with Steven Gerrard doing an exceptional job at Ibrox since taking over as manager.

The Rangers boss was recently linked with a return to Liverpool as a potential replacement for Jurgen Klopp.





The Reds have had a mediocre season by their standards, but it would be hugely surprising if they decided to part ways with the German manager.

Klopp has helped them win the Premier League and the Champions League over the last two season, and their struggles this time around can be attributed to their horrendous luck with injuries.

There is no doubt that the Reds need to be patient with Klopp and give him the chance to rebuild the side once again.

As for Gerrard, he is still a young manager who is relatively inexperienced, and he should look to ignore the distractions of the Premier League and look to build a dynasty at the Scottish club.

Gerrard has put together a talented young core (Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos, Ianis Hagi, Joe Aribo etc) at Rangers. He needs to continue to improve his side so that they can dominate Scottish football over the next few seasons.

Bitter rivals Celtic are currently in a bit of a crisis with no long-term manager in place and the squad in need of a major rebuild.

This is a great opportunity for Rangers to dominate domestically, and Gerrard must look to create a legacy at Ibrox now.

Recently the former Liverpool midfielder himself admitted that nobody wants to see him in charge of the Reds, and Jurgen Klopp is the right man for the job.

Gerrard said to Sky Sports: “The Liverpool fans don’t want me to be the manager of Liverpool Football Club. They want Jurgen Klopp to continue to be the Liverpool manager, and I’m totally with all of them.

“We shouldn’t talk about this – we have one of the best managers leading our club at the minute. I love him. I hope he stays for a few more years. But I’ve got a job here. I don’t think it’s helpful to talk about this, and I hope Jurgen stays at Liverpool for many years.”

Rangers chief Dave King also claimed that Liverpool are unlikely to give up on Klopp just yet, and Gerrard will have a lot to prove at Rangers despite winning the League title.

The former Liverpool midfielder may also want to establish Rangers as a force in Europe, having guided them to the last 16 of the Europa League this term.