Dave King makes a bold claim about Steven Gerrard’s Rangers future

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has been linked with a move to Liverpool in recent weeks.

The Reds have had an abysmal season by their standards and are currently struggling to finish in the top half of the Premier League.





There have been rumours that Jurgen Klopp could be on his way out of the club in the summer, and Gerrard could be a potential replacement.

However, Rangers chairman Dave King has now revealed that there is no chance of Gerrard leaving the Scottish club to manage Liverpool in the near future.

King has revealed to Glasgow Times that Gerrard wants to defend the title with Rangers and make his mark in the Champions League with the Scottish outfit.

Furthermore, he also claimed that Liverpool are unlikely to let go of Klopp because they are the type of club that sticks with their manager.

He said: “I think there’s a zero percent chance of Steven going to Liverpool in the near future. I say that for two reasons. Liverpool as a club don’t abandon their managers very easily.

“Klopp has done a fantastic job – they’ve had a difficult season, but he is still a great manager, and I think he’ll still be there next season, continuing to be successful.

“Secondly, Steven is not the type of man to break a contract. Steven extended his contract with Rangers full in the knowledge that it would require winning a title and then defending a title.

“Getting into the Champions League was another obvious target. I don’t think Steven will be satisfied with just winning the league. I know he wants to defend that league title, and I know he wants to get into the Champions League.

“From Steven’s point of view, spending the next few years at Rangers is going to be good for him, his career and, of course, it will be good for Rangers.”

The Rangers chief’s comments certainly make a lot of sense because Gerrard is quite untested at the highest level, and managing a club of Liverpool’s stature could be too big a job for him right now.

The former Liverpool midfielder is better of learning his trade in Scotland for now and then consider a Premier League move when he is ready.

