West Ham fans react to Pablo Fornals’ display vs Southampton

West Ham United picked up a 3-0 win over Southampton in the Premier League yesterday and the Hammers have secured qualification for the Europa League next season.

First-half goals from Pablo Fornals and a late strike from Declan Rice sealed a hugely impressive season for the London club.





The Hammers will be slightly disappointed to have missed out on Champions League qualification after the position they were in a few weeks ago but it has been a successful season for them and it will be interesting to see if David Moyes can build on this and help West Ham challenge for a top-four place next year.

The Londoners will need a couple of intelligent signings to improve their attack and add some depth next year.

The home team were quite impressive against a mediocre Southampton side and midfielder Fornals stood out with his spectacular display.

The midfielder not only scored a brace in the first half, but his passing and creativity was also integral to the London side’s dominant performance.

The 25-year-old playmaker had a mixed start to the campaign but he has certainly managed to win the fans over by the end of the season.

Some of the West Ham fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the Spaniard’s performance yesterday and here is what they had to say.

Pablo Fornals scoring 3 times in 2 days, things you love to see⚒ pic.twitter.com/jmC5qg74uf — Bryan O Mahony (@bryan_mahony) May 23, 2021

Pablo Fornals I'm in love ❤️❤️ — Jonesy ☆ #GSBOUT (@RockyWhu) May 23, 2021

• 5 duels won

• 5 ball recoveries

• 4 shots

• 3 shots on target

• 3 tackles

• 3 chances created

• 2 goals

• 1 assist Pablo Fornals, my hero my mate ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5Waf4eDrWm — West Ham Central (@WestHam_Central) May 23, 2021

Pablo Fornals’ game by numbers vs. Southampton: 83% pass accuracy

15 final third passes attempted

14 final third passes completed

4 shots [3 on target]

3 chances created

3 interceptions

3 tackles

2 goals Fantastic performance. 🇪🇸👏 pic.twitter.com/8nfItL1XtH — Dan Woffenden (@danwoff98) May 23, 2021

Pablo Fornals in that first half 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/u0v18I86hw — West Ham News & Views (@WestHamViews_) May 23, 2021

Pablo Fornals vs Southampton: • 50 touches

• 5 duels won

• 5 ball recoveries

• 4 shots

• 3 shots on target

• 3 tackles

• 3 chances created

• 2 goals

• 1 assist Pulled out a MOTM performance right when we needed him too! 🙌⚒ #COYI pic.twitter.com/CWFA7E5oXr — West Ham News & Views (@WestHamViews_) May 23, 2021

Read: West Ham join the race to sign Premier League attacker.