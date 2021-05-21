West Ham and Leicester looking to sign Tammy Abraham

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has been linked with a move away from the London club and Daily Mail are reporting that the striker will leave Stamford Bridge in the summer unless there is an unexpected turn of events.

The 23-year-old has struggled to hold down a regular starting berth at the London club and he will have to leave in order to continue his development.





Despite scoring 30 goals in all competitions since the start of last season he has not been able to convince the manager to give him regular starts ahead of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz.

The report adds that West Ham United and Leicester City are keen on signing the player but Chelsea value him at £40 million and his suitors are reluctant to meet the lofty price tag.

SL View: Ideal attacking option for the Hammers next season

Abraham has played 32 matches this season, half of which have been as a substitute. He will be hoping to join a club where he can start every week and West Ham could be a good move for him.

The Hammers sold Sebastien Haller to Ajax during the January transfer window and they will be looking to bring in a quality replacement this summer. David Moyes needs more than Michail Antonio as his striking option and Abraham would be ideal.

Abraham is highly talented and he will be determined to prove himself given the way he has been treated at Chelsea.

His quality and hunger could help him succeed at West Ham just like it helped Jesse Lingard perform at a high level since joining the club on loan during the January transfer window.

Meanwhile, Leicester need to start planning for a life without Jamie Vardy as well and the 23-year-old Chelsea striker could be a quality long term addition.

Both clubs are reluctant to meet his asking price but Abraham has the talent to justify the outlay in future.

