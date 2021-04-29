West Ham could move for potential free agent this summer

West Ham could make a move for Everton forward Joshua King this summer, with his short-term due to expire at the end of the campaign.

King signed for Everton on a short-term deal during the January transfer window but has hardly featured for the Toffees.





The Norwegian attacker has made nine Premier League appearances but they only amount to 123 minutes of football, with King still waiting on his first Everton start.

As a result, King’s future is in doubt, with Everton needing to make a decision over his future ahead of the summer.

King will also be wary that he may not get much playing time if he remains at Everton, and could look elsewhere for minutes on the pitch.

Now, West Ham could reportedly make a move for King this summer, according to TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook.

“West Ham have got a longstanding interest in Joshua King,” Crook explained on TalkSPORT.

“He hasn’t pulled up any trees at Everton, so you’d imagine he’d be available as a cheaper option to Abraham.”

SL View – Would King be a good signing for West Ham?

While King’s move to Everton has not worked out as he and the Toffees would have expected, the forward would be a great option for West Ham.

Should their reported move for Tammy Abraham fall through, King offers a low-risk and low-cost option with plenty of Premier League experience.

As King only signed a short-term deal with Everton, he could end up leaving for nothing in the summer transfer window.

Michail Antonio and Sébastien Haller have both struggled in front of goal this season, with Jesse Lingard, Tomáš Souček and Jarred Bowen outscoring them and David Moyes will be looking to strengthen his attack in the transfer window.

