Chelsea willing to sell Tammy Abraham for £40m

Chelsea are open to selling Tammy Abraham at the end of this season according to the Telegraph.

The 23-year-old has struggled to hold down a regular starting berth under Thomas Tuchel and he needs to leave Stamford Bridge in order to play more often.





According to the report, the Blues value the striker at around £40 million and it will be interesting to see if his suitors willing to cough up that kind of money for his services.

There is no doubt that Abraham is a top-class talent who has proven his quality in the Premier League despite having limited opportunities.

The 23-year-old scored 18 goals for Chelsea last season and he has 12 goals to his name so far this season.

The report adds that the likes of Leicester City and West Ham United are monitoring the striker’s situation at Chelsea.

Both clubs could use quality young striker in the summer and Abraham would be a superb signing for them.

Leicester City star Jamie Vardy is in the twilight of his career and Abraham would be a solid long term replacement. Similarly, the Hammers need to upgrade on Michail Antonio this summer.

Abraham will be hoping to join a club where he can play regular first-team football and if the likes of Leicester and West Ham can offer him European football, it could be a really tempting proposition for him.

