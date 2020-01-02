Blog Columns Site News Wesley Moraes ruled out for the season, Aston Villa fans react

2 January, 2020 Aston Villa, English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Aston Villa striker Wesley Moraes is all set to miss the rest of the season with anterior cruciate ligament damage.

The striker picked up an injury against Burnley after a poor challenge from Ben Mee.

According to Daily Mail, Aston Villa are now looking to bring in another striker during the January transfer window.

The Villans are already without John McGinn due to an injury.

Meanwhile, Tom Heaton hurt his knee against Burnley as well and he will undergo scans to determine the extent of the damage.

It will be interesting to see how Aston Villa cope without their best players during the second half of the season.

The fans will be devastated with the news and they will be hoping that the club hierarchy can back Smith in the transfer market now.

Aston Villa have been linked with the likes of Daniel Sturridge and Michy Batshuayi recently. Both players would improve them and it remains to be seen whether they can get those deals over the line.

Meanwhile, some of the Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on Wesley’s lengthy lay-off. Here are some of the reactions.

