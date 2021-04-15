Trevor Sinclair reacts as Jonjo Shelvey claims West Ham United squad is not better than Newcastle United’s on paper

Newcastle United host West Ham United on Saturday, and both teams will be playing for two different objectives.

The Magpies are playing for Premier League safety with just a place and six points between them and the relegation zone, while the Hammers are playing for Champions League football and can move to third place with a victory.

Newcastle finished three places and five points above West Ham in the top-flight table last season, but both teams are not on the same level this season.

The Hammers made a couple of quality additions to their squad during the summer and winter transfer windows, and that has made all the difference.

Manager David Moyes has also got his side playing well and better than they did last term, and same cannot be said of Newcastle.

Head coach Steve Bruce is not popular with the fans due to his side’s style of play, and they have continuously called for his head all season.

The difference between both teams is clear as day, but Magpies star Jonjo Shelvey has claimed that the West Ham squad is not better than Newcastle’s on paper.

Most fans of the St. James’ Park outfit will not even agree with the midfielder, and Hammers legend Trevor Sinclair has taken to Twitter to react thus to his laughable comments:

Decent banter Jonjo 🤣 https://t.co/vXnlZ4NQck — Trevor Sinclair (@trevor8sinclair) April 15, 2021

While Newcastle have some decent players, they are not on par with West Ham, and the table tells the whole story.

On current form, it is hard to see any Magpies star making the Hammers starting XI, and it will be interesting to see how Saturday’s clash goes.