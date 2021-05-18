Tottenham have made discreet enquiries about the terms required by Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland

Tottenham Hotspur have been planning for the possible departure of striker Harry Kane for some weeks, according to Sportsmail,

The England international has reportedly told Spurs he wants out this summer and is keen to have his future sorted out before next month’s European Championship begins.





While Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy will likely frustrate Kane’s suitors, there has been an acceptance throughout the club that he will leave.

Spurs have since placed an unofficial price tag of more than £150 million on the 27-year-old with Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea already in contact with his representatives.

The north Londoners are now making enquiries about potential replacements and have already made discreet enquiries about the terms required by Borussia Dortmund star Erling Braut Haaland.

However, Tottenham have been put off by his demands of £350,000-a-week wages and are likely to look elsewhere.

With 41 goals and eight assists across 50 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit this term, the 20-year-old is one of the hottest properties in the game right now.

The Norway international is definitely capable of being Kane’s perfect and long-term replacement at N17, but it does not appear that Levy is willing to smash his wage ceiling for him.

Spurs’ highest earners Kane and Tanguy Ndombele currently take home £200,000 per week, and the club are not likely to pay almost double that to Haaland.

He is the closest thing to Kane that Tottenham can get, but a move for him does not look feasible given his thirst for silverware.

They will be looking elsewhere for other quality options, and fans will hope they bring in someone capable of scoring regularly if the England international leaves.

