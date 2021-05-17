Harry Kane has told Tottenham Hotspur he wants to leave this summer

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has told the north London club that he wants to leave this summer, according to Sky Sports.

It appears that Spurs are willing to consider his request as they are now making enquiries about potential replacements.





Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea have all been in touch with Kane’s representatives, expressing a desire to sign the England international when the summer transfer window opens.

The Tottenham star is keen to continue playing in the Premier League and wants to resolve his future before next month’s European Championships starts.

Kane wants to play regularly in the Champions League and challenge for silverware, but both have proved elusive at Spurs in recent seasons.

Ryan Mason’s side have to win their last two Premier League games of the campaign and hope Leicester City, Chelsea and Liverpool drop points to have a chance of finishing in the top four.

It does not appear that Kane is interested to see whether that happens, as the project at Tottenham has not been convincing.

Spurs reportedly convinced the 27-year-old to delay plans to leave last summer, hoping that Jose Mourinho’s arrival would result in immediate success.

That did not happen, and they have since parted ways with the Portuguese.

Man City are in the market for a striker with Sergio Aguero leaving at the end of the season, and Kane would be a perfect replacement.

Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also wants a top-quality striker to challenge for the title next term, while Chelsea need an upgrade on the misfiring Timo Werner.

In other news, Spurs are reportedly eyeing England international striker.