Tony Mowbray reveals what he told Ian Poveda

Tony Mowbray has spoken highly of Leeds United winger Ian Poveda who joined Ewood Park on loan this summer.

The Blackburn Rovers boss has suggested that the 21-year-old attacking midfielder has got the ability to “light up” Ewood Park.

Poveda, who joined Leeds from Manchester City in January 2020, was given enough exposure by Marcelo Bielsa last season. He made 16 appearances in all competitions for the senior side, including 14 in the Premier League.

Bielsa feels that he needs to play regularly and enjoy a solid campaign that will boost his confidence.

The youngster was handed his debut by Mowbray last weekend in a 1-1 draw against Middlesbrough at the Riverside.

Poveda impressed heavily, providing an assist for Sam Gallagher’s opener in the draw against Boro.

Mowbray was full of praise for the youngster, suggesting Poveda has the ability to be a key player for his side.

“Ian hasn’t played a lot of football, but he played his part and got the assist for Sam’s goal, which was encouraging,” Mowbray told the Lancashire Telegraph.

“He’s a good player and I see how confident he is with the ball at his feet, during training. We should be excited by Poveda. “I’ve said to him that not all the games are going to be like that, as there will be some where we’ll have control of the ball and we’ll be able to feed him properly.”

SportsLens View

Last season, Blackburn signed Harvey Elliot from Liverpool, and the youngster made a huge impact. His performances have impressed Jurgen Klopp, and now he has made two Premier League starts already, including one against Chelsea.

Poveda is highly-rated young talent and there is an expectation that he will have a bright future at Leeds.

Leeds will hope that Poveda will make full use of his loan spell at Blackburn and return as an even better player next season when he would be able to contribute to the senior side.

Read: Adama Traore resumes talks over new Wolves deal