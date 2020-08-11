Tony Khan reacts to reports linking Newcastle United target and Tottenham Hotspur’s Ryan Sessegnon with Fulham return

Tottenham Hotspur left-back Ryan Sessegnon has been linked with a return to Fulham after the Craven Cottage outfit secured an immediate return to the Premier League by winning the English Championship play-offs.

The 20-year-old played just 12 games across all competitions for Spurs last term after arriving for £25 million in a player plus cash deal that saw Josh Onomah move in the other direction, and he wants to leave in order to get regular game time next term.





Barcelona are also said to be interested in Sessegnon, and while he would prefer to return to Fulham where he played some of his best football, the club’s vice-chairman Tony Khan says he isn’t wanted.

“I am not interested,” the Fulham chief told The Times.

“Ryan already played for us in the Premier League and he didn’t do enough to keep us in there. We get two loans and I can’t be in the business of developing other people’s players when they don’t have time to play them.”

Sessegnon bagged 16 league goals and assisted eight others two years ago to help Fulham seal promotion the top-flight, emerging as the Championship Player of the Season.

However, the Tottenham man scored just twice and registered six assists in 35 EPL games the following season, failing to help keep his side up.

It didn’t stop Spurs from taking the punt on him, though, but he has struggled to impress manager Jose Mourinho.

While he would have hoped to get his career back on track at a place where he made 120 appearances for the first team after coming through the academy, Khan’s comments have dealt a blow on that possibility, and Sessegnon will have to look elsewhere for that regular football he craves.

Newcastle United have also been linked with the versatile youngster, and he tops head coach Steve Bruce’s list of targets this summer.

The Magpies could do with a quality left-back with top attacking qualities, and the out-of-favour Spurs man would be a fine addition to their squad if they are able to seal a loan move.