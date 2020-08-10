Report: Newcastle United keen on Tottenham Hotspur’s Ryan Sessegnon

According to The Sun, Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce wants to bring Tottenham Hotspur’s Ryan Sessegnon to St. James’ Park this summer.

The England youth international joined the North London club from Fulham for £25 million last summer, but he struggled for playing minutes, featuring in just 12 games across all competitions.





Barcelona have been linked with an interest in Sessegnon, while Fulham are also interested in bringing him back to Craven Cottage after returning to the Premier League.

The 20-year-old tops Bruce’s list of targets, and a loan deal will be his only realistic chance of getting him as Newcastle have just £30 million to spend on transfers this summer.

The versatile Sessegnon is primarily a left-back but he can also play on the wings, and his versatility could do Newcastle a lot of good.

He is expected to leave Tottenham this summer as he wants to play regularly, and he will get that chance at SJP.

Sessegnon scored 16 league goals and assisted eight others two years ago, helping Fulham to the top-flight and emerging as Championship Player of the Season, and he will be hoping to recover that form next season to boost his chances of making Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad for next summer’s European Championship.

He scored just two goals and registered six assists in 35 EPL games the following season, but Spurs were ready to take the punt on him.

However, he doesn’t appear to be in manager Jose Mourinho’s plans going forward, and it will be interesting to see if Newcastle can successfully bring him to SJP in the coming weeks.