Steven Gerrard raves about Rangers defender Borna Barisic

Glasgow Rangers produced a fantastic performance against Euro giants Porto away from Ibrox in the Europa League on Thursday.
Steven Gerrard’s side drew 1-1 against Porto away from home in the Europa League, and the Gers manager was very pleased with the performance.
Luis Diaz opened the scoring for the home side, but Alfredo Morelos restored parity before half time. The Colombian scored from a delightful cross from Borna Barisic, and Gerrard reckons that David Beckham would have been proud of that effort.
The Croatian international, who joined Rangers in 2018 struggled with form and fitness last season. He didn’t manage to hit top form and as a result, failed to find consistency in his game.
Gerrard has suggested that the 26-year-old has enjoyed a good pre-season with the team, and he is mentally in a ‘better place’ at the moment.
Barisic is undoubtedly in the form of his life for Rangers at the moment, and the left-back produced yet another superb performance for his club.
“But the cross from Borna Barisic and the finish from Alfredo Morelos were both world-class bits of play,” said Gerrard about Barisic, as quoted by the Scottish Sun.
“I’ve read a quote saying the cross was Beckham-esque and I’m sure David would have been proud of that one.
“He’s come back in pre- season more robust and strong. Mentally, he’s in a better place.
“I think he’s more settled in Glasgow — he’s used to being away from home now.
“A combination of all those things are the reason why he’s in terrific form.
“I think the way things are this season are satisfying for him. He knows he’s that level of player. He’s Croatia’s left-back, an international player.”
Rangers will face Motherwell at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership clash on Sunday.